Ministry and Managements Shown Up, Schools Didn’t Open

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"Let's backtrack a bit and talk to us about the experience after winning Miss Belize Universe and preparation into going to Miss Universe."

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"It's been a lot of work, it's been conditioning your body, mind, getting your wardrobe ready and doing your research on world issues because you never know what they're going to ask you out there, what's going to happen when you in Manilla. So now that the time is finally here and I'm getting ready to leave I'm so excited, feeling prepared and ready."

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"You've done a lot of work in terms of preparing wardrobe and choosing different talking points that will embody and represent Belize. What was that experience like?"

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"I've been working with a few extremely talented Belizeans. For my costume segment, Roberto Pasos and David Matus have designed the most beautiful costume for me. It's gorgeous, I'm in love with it. Julie Mango has designed a huge part of my wardrobe, I was just trying on some outfits inside before I leave and everything is just perfect. As well as my two trainers in San Pedro Enrique and Victor who have gone over and beyond to make sure that I'm taken care of when I'm out there and that we get the necessary hours in for the works. The support that I've been receiving is unbelievable, I feel like there's hundreds and thousands of Belizeans that have my back. While it's a lot of pressure on me I feel so excited and honored to be able to represent us."

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"We know that you're not going directly to manila yet, what are the next few days going to be like in preparation for the actual Miss Universe tournament?"

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"I have about 10 days in United States before I leave for Manila. That's the final touches on my dress, final touches on my wardrobe, making sure I have proper makeup lessons and everything. It's just a little fine tuning of some details before I leave to make sure that when I get there I don't have any issues and everything is set in place."

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"Tell us about what's actually going to happen in Manilla, do you know what you're going to be doing there while you're there?"

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"I know a couple events that we'll be going to. We have a swimsuit fashion show. We have dinner with the president and just different cocktail events, we're going to charities and meeting people all over Manila. I know there's a women's empowerment Gala that we're supposed to go to as well so I'm excited for that but as far as everyday what we're going to be doing, I don't know as yet. When I get there it's just get up and go."

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"We know obviously the overall goal is to be crowned Miss Universe, but is there may be a benchmark if you don't get crowned Miss Universe? What are your goals while you're there?"

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"I learnt from sports that you have to aim for the win. Just do your best and whatever happens you'll be satisfied, but of course I'm aiming for first place. So I don't want to think about any less than that. I just want to aim for that and whatever happens I think Belize will be proud no matter what hopefully."

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"We also know that you've recently been featured on many lists as potential semifinalist or potential finalist. Does that help you in terms of your motivation?"

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"Of course, just yesterday one of a really big pageant site featured me as in the top 20 so that was a really big deal for me, but it just gives me a little boost of confidence. It serves a little bit of intimidation for the other girls as well and that's a big part of it. I think we're starting off on the right path and hopefully I can go there and deliver."

Alex Courtenay, 7News

"In terms of you being Miss Belize Universe for just a year, other people will obviously be trying out for the position in the next one. What is an advice you would like to give them?"

Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe

"It's a lot of work so if you're going to do it and you want to win, you have to be able to put in the hours and the work that it entails. You have to be ready to deal with backlash, people who don't have the same goal as you. You have to be able to fight that and still want to come out on top. You just need to do your best and remember Miss Belize first, so you have to represent your country before doing anything else. If you do that, then you'll be at peace when you leave because you know that your first goal is to represent Belize."

Miss Universe will be broadcast live here on channel 7 on the 29th of this month.