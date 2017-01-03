|
|
Ministry and Managements Shown Up, Schools Didn’t Open
The New Year has started, but the new school semester, not quite yet.
For weeks we've been covering the push and pull over when school should re-open after the Christmas holidays. The Ministry and the school management says the opening date is today January the third, while the Union says it is the ninth - and parents and students were caught in the middle.
So in the end....who had their say, and who had their way? Well, it seems the teachers won out - at least at the Primary School level.
Most schools we visited in the city this morning were only half opened: administrators, a few teachers, a good many students, but not enough to have a proper school day. And those students who did go to school were eventually sent home because there wasn't enough critical mass to carry through with a full school day.
At the high school level - such as at SJC high school for example, we saw classes in session and classrooms that looked full.
But, in most cases, it seems principals left the decision up to teachers: and in most cases, they chose to stay home and use up their full three weeks of Christmas holidays.
The Ministry of Education isn't giving up so easily, though. The Chief Education officer, Carol Babb told us this afternoon that they are expecting the attendance of teachers and students to improve tomorrow. We'll monitor and see how it goes…
Live Grenade Found In City
And while the concern over whether your child is missing out on school is what's worrying households across Belize tonight, in Belize City the story for the New Year so far has been murder.
There have been five Belize District murders since Saturday night. Tonight, we'll have all the stories, but we start in the Yabra area where police recovered a grenade today.
The Gang Suppression Unit was conducting searches in the area of Old Fabers Road, which is in the turf of a well known city gang. The GSU found it in an abandoned lot, in the near vicinity where another grenade had exploded back in 2008.
Fortunately, the cops discovered this one, which was unused, but still very much intact, ready for detonation.
The experts have since determined that it is an M26-A1 hand grenade, and our news team was on the scene when the authorities finally retrieved it. Here's what the Acting Commander of the GSU told us at the location:
Insp. Glenn Caliz - Acting OC, Gang Supression Unit
"Right here, we have a live grenade, military type standard M26-A2 hand grenade. We had conducted some operations in this area over the past hour, where we came upon this grenade. With this, we called in the BDF bomb expert, who will handle this grenade to take it to a safe location, for further investigation, and further destruction."
ACP Chester Williams - OC, Eastern Division South
"I have just been notified by the acting commander of GSU that sometime around 9 a.m. this morning, they discovered a live grenade in the Yabra area. That grenade has been taken into custody by the BDF, and they will be the one to dispose of it."
Micah Goodin - Amandala Press
"Sir, it is a concern for your department that perhaps more grenades are out there?"
ACP Chester Williams
"It is always a concern. We want to be able to collect all of them off the streets. So, whenever we get information of a grenade being removed off the streets, we're very grateful for that."
As you heard, the GSU officers found the grenade in a black plastic bag, which also contained 7 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.
No one was in the area at the time of the discovery, and so the items will be treated as found property. GSU intelligence on these items, however, is that they belong to a member of the South Side Gangsters, who lives in the vicinity.
As we told you this grenade was found in the very same area where another grenade exploded back in November of 2008. Very fortunately, nobody was injured by that one, but it did send shrapnel flying into the homes of nearby residents.
New Year, Old Murder Trend Continues
And so while that grenade has been taken off the street, tonight Belize City is on edge. That's because Five men have been killed in 65 hours. They are 27 year old Dillon Grinage, killed in Sandhill on New Year's Eve, 22 year-old Colin Sutherland killed in Belize City on New Year's Day, 28 year-old Robert Gillett killed in Belize City yesterday, 32 year old Kenneth Dobson, killed in Belize city last night, and 19 year old Randolph Johnson killed in Belize City this afternoon. All of them were killed with firearms.
City Sees Another Murder After Long Weekend of Violence
Our coverage on this panorama of violence begins with the most recent murder. That happened this afternoon on the Western Highway near mile two and a half. It is across the highway from the old entrance for the dumpsite.
The circumstances of the shooting are not known - but we do know that 19-year-old Randolph Johnson was killed. He is from the nearby Police Street area. We spoke to his family who said that they are waiting for police to tell them what happened.
We observed two abandoned bicycles on the scene, and we saw police searching in the bushes. Police have one known suspect they are looking for. The officer commanding southside could not be reached for comment. We'll have more on this tomorrow.
“Fudgie” Met An Unexpected End
Another city man was shot dead in front of his friends on Raccoon Street Extension. 32 year old Kenneth Dobson was at a friend's house last night when a gunman walked up and shot him. There are varying reports as to how many men attacked Dobson but it is believed that the true story can be found on a store's surveillance footage. We have more details.
Courtney Weatherbune reporting
Kenneth Dobson always hung out under this Raccoon Street house with his friends. He would drop by, have a few drinks and play dominoes. But last night, this space that brought him and his friends so much joy and laughter is now tainted with his blood.
Dobson better known as "Fudgie" was shot and killed around 7:30.
Reports are that the gunman walked through this gate up to Dobson and shot him several times. Dobson apparently tried to fight him off but he couldn't.
He then tried to run away but collapsed here. Not too long after, Dobson's sister got the shocking call.
Voice of: Sister
"The dynamites are exploding and all kinds of things are happening around but we are not paying any attention to it until my phone rang and when my phone rang they told me to come because Fudgie got shot and I asked where? and they said right here by Ralph's, so I got up and I went and when I went out there I saw him on the ground and I spoke to the lady and I told her I am his family member and I want to see him because I do not believe it."
Dobson's friends say that 3 other men also emerged and finished him off as he lay here on the ground, then the attackers all sped off in a car.
Now according to Dobson's family and friends everything should have been caught on this store's surveillance camera. But when we asked police about that footage today, they shut us down.
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Are you able to say if surveillance footage from the business place in the near vicinity could assist in any kind of way with this investigation?"
ACP Chester Williams, OC, Eastern Division South
"I don't think you expect me to say that, to answer that question."
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Have you all collected-"
ACP Chester Williams
"I don't think you expect me to answer that question."
And while police were not able to disclose any direct motive, it is believed that Dobson's murder is connected to his run-ins with the law. Dobson was acquitted of a murder charge in 2015. He spent almost 4 years on remand.
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Do you all believe that something connected to his past may have caused his death?"
ACP Chester Williams
"When we do criminal investigations as an investigator, you must always investigate with an open mind. And, most naturally, the police will have to look into his past to see if anything there that may be able to assist the police in furthering their investigation. So, I cannot say at this time, yes, but his past is being looked into as a part of the investigative process."
Dubson's sister also admits that his past might have crept up on him. She says she has been trying to protect and advise him but there is only so much she could have done.
Voice of: Sister
"A long time they have wanted to kill him."
Courtney Weatherbune, 7News
"Because of his past?"
Voice of: Sister
"Yes because of his past, we told him, Fudgie don't let down your guard out there, he would always tell us that he is blessed."
Courtney Weatherbune, 7News
"And yesterday you were telling him, or waning him not to go out."
Voice of: Sister
"We were telling him yesterday that people are using the dynamite to cover up the gunshot. Why are you going out there to give up your head? That is what we were telling him like as a joke, not knowing that at the end of the night, that is what would have happened to him. They killed him and I hope they are happy. That's all I could say, because it's not like anyone could say - the whole area back here from Boulevard come all the way back here could tell you, "Fudgie" did disrespect anybody. He was always grinning as usual, because that is him. He was a laughter person. He was always in his own way, but never disrespected anyone. He went to jail and he ask God for whatever they say he did, he pray and he came out."
Dobson was accused of the 2011 killing of Erwin Staine. He was acquitted after almost 4 years on remand. He leaves behind his siblings.
Sutherland Slain, A Family Grieves
And now we turn to the New Year's Day murder of 22 year-old Colin Sutherland, a Belize City resident from the Conch Shell Bay area.
It happened some time after 7 on Sunday night in front of the BEL China UNO Gas Station on Youth For the Future Drive. By all accounts, he was a law-abiding citizen, and he was near to home, but none of that mattered when a car pulled up right next to him on Vernon Street. A gunman immediately jumped out and opened fire injuring him in the chest, the upper abdomen, in his back, and in the right upper thigh.
Today, in a joint press conference featuring all 3 commanders of the Eastern Division, Assistant Police Commissioner CHester Williams shared what details they have at this time:
ACP Chester Williams - OC, Eastern Division South
"On Sunday, January 1st, sometime around 6:30 p.m. there about, Police responded to a shooting incident, on Youth for the Future Drive, right in front of the Bel China Gas Station. Upon arrival at the location, the police observed the wounded body of a male person identified as Colin Sutherland. He was rushed to the KHMH, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigation so far revealed that Sutherland, along with 2 others were walking on Youth for the Future Drive toward Vernon Street when they passed a car, which was parked on the side of the Street, from which a male person alighted. Armed with a firearm, (the person) pursued Collin, eventually caught up with him, and fired the shots which eventually led to the demise of Sutherland. Police investigation into that matter continues. He's not a person who is known to police like that. Yes, he has brothers who are known to police, but not him."
Today, when we visited his family from the Conch Shell Bay area, we found them trying to cope with the loss.
His brother, Oliver Sutherland, with whom he shares a striking resemblance, told us that he believes that his brother was lured to his death. Here's what he had to say:
Oliver Sutherland - Brother of Deceased
"About 15 minutes after he got shot, I got the call, and they told me that my brother is dead."
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"What was he doing? We understand that he was walking. Was he coming from somewhere, going somewhere?"
Oliver Sutherland
"Well, to me, I think this is a set-up. And I think that it's my own friends too."
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Why do you think they waylaid him?"
Oliver Sutherland
"Because of jealousy. We came up from nothing to something, and people don't like that. I can't watch my brother on a bed like that, on a New Year's Day. Like it's my New Year's gift they gave me. And the police, they want to talk to those criminals, and we who are trying to hold it down, they are trying to take us lightly. So, what do you expect us to do? So, if they don't try deal it something for us, and get justice, how will you expect us to feel? All I am asking those men, is to try to get those people, get them because they really hurt me."
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Share with us your personal interactions with Collin. What was he like as an individual?"
Oliver Sutherland
"He was my everything. He is my everything. I want them to see me good, how they got me grieving, bawling out, and moaning. I want them to laugh and have their fun, because it is anybody that this could happen to. It's just my turn. So, when the person who knows what they did and it's their turn, I hope they can stand the consequences just like how I am taking it strong. My brother and I like to go to sea. We love to go fishing and diving. My dad, we go with my dad sometimes, or we go ourselves. I love my brother very much. That's my half. They know that it will eat me out, that's why they hurt him."
Ms. Belize To Ms. Universe
Since winning the Ms. Belize pageant in in September 2016, Rebecca Rath has been travelling the country attending events and promoting charities. She has also been preparing to represent Belize on the world stage at the 2017 Ms. Universe pageant. Today Rath left Belize to make the final preparations for the competition, which will be held in the Philippines. Before she left we got a chance to speak to her about her experience as Ms. Belize so far, and her hopes for the Ms. Universe pageant.
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"Let's backtrack a bit and talk to us about the experience after winning Miss Belize Universe and preparation into going to Miss Universe."
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"It's been a lot of work, it's been conditioning your body, mind, getting your wardrobe ready and doing your research on world issues because you never know what they're going to ask you out there, what's going to happen when you in Manilla. So now that the time is finally here and I'm getting ready to leave I'm so excited, feeling prepared and ready."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"You've done a lot of work in terms of preparing wardrobe and choosing different talking points that will embody and represent Belize. What was that experience like?"
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"I've been working with a few extremely talented Belizeans. For my costume segment, Roberto Pasos and David Matus have designed the most beautiful costume for me. It's gorgeous, I'm in love with it. Julie Mango has designed a huge part of my wardrobe, I was just trying on some outfits inside before I leave and everything is just perfect. As well as my two trainers in San Pedro Enrique and Victor who have gone over and beyond to make sure that I'm taken care of when I'm out there and that we get the necessary hours in for the works. The support that I've been receiving is unbelievable, I feel like there's hundreds and thousands of Belizeans that have my back. While it's a lot of pressure on me I feel so excited and honored to be able to represent us."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"We know that you're not going directly to manila yet, what are the next few days going to be like in preparation for the actual Miss Universe tournament?"
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"I have about 10 days in United States before I leave for Manila. That's the final touches on my dress, final touches on my wardrobe, making sure I have proper makeup lessons and everything. It's just a little fine tuning of some details before I leave to make sure that when I get there I don't have any issues and everything is set in place."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"Tell us about what's actually going to happen in Manilla, do you know what you're going to be doing there while you're there?"
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"I know a couple events that we'll be going to. We have a swimsuit fashion show. We have dinner with the president and just different cocktail events, we're going to charities and meeting people all over Manila. I know there's a women's empowerment Gala that we're supposed to go to as well so I'm excited for that but as far as everyday what we're going to be doing, I don't know as yet. When I get there it's just get up and go."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"We know obviously the overall goal is to be crowned Miss Universe, but is there may be a benchmark if you don't get crowned Miss Universe? What are your goals while you're there?"
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"I learnt from sports that you have to aim for the win. Just do your best and whatever happens you'll be satisfied, but of course I'm aiming for first place. So I don't want to think about any less than that. I just want to aim for that and whatever happens I think Belize will be proud no matter what hopefully."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"We also know that you've recently been featured on many lists as potential semifinalist or potential finalist. Does that help you in terms of your motivation?"
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"Of course, just yesterday one of a really big pageant site featured me as in the top 20 so that was a really big deal for me, but it just gives me a little boost of confidence. It serves a little bit of intimidation for the other girls as well and that's a big part of it. I think we're starting off on the right path and hopefully I can go there and deliver."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"In terms of you being Miss Belize Universe for just a year, other people will obviously be trying out for the position in the next one. What is an advice you would like to give them?"
Rebecca Rath, Ms. Belize Universe
"It's a lot of work so if you're going to do it and you want to win, you have to be able to put in the hours and the work that it entails. You have to be ready to deal with backlash, people who don't have the same goal as you. You have to be able to fight that and still want to come out on top. You just need to do your best and remember Miss Belize first, so you have to represent your country before doing anything else. If you do that, then you'll be at peace when you leave because you know that your first goal is to represent Belize."
Miss Universe will be broadcast live here on channel 7 on the 29th of this month.
Robert Gillett Slain
We continue our coverage of the long weekend's list of murders with our story on the Monday afternoon murder of 28 year-old Robert Gillett. He was killed on the very last of the 3-day holiday on North Front Street. At this time, police aren't exactly sure why he was targeted, but today, the Eastern Division North Police Commander, Dezerie Phillips shared what they have been able to piece together since the broad daylight killing. Here's what she told us:
ACP Dezerie Phillips - OC, Eastern Division North
"Yesterday, Monday January 2, sometime around 12 midday, police responded to shot being fire on North Front Street. Upon arrival Robert Gillett, 28 years-old, was observed lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was rushed to the KHMH, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations so far have revealed that Gillett was walking on North Front Street, from the direction of Mapp Street, when a car pulled up and shots were fired from the car, fatally wounding him. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. We have 2 persons detained so far, and a motive has not been established as yet."
ACP Chester Williams
"From what we are gathering, is that the murder of Sutherland may be connected to the one that Miss Phillips will speak to you about very shortly."
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Can you share any information that police have which may lead to such a conclusion?"
ACP Dezerie Phillips
"It may be, but I cannot share any information that can directly say with certainty that it is linked."
We note that back in 2009, Gillett was acquitted of the 2005 decapitation of maid Mara Naomi Garcia. He was accused along with his brother John Chessman of raping and slitting Garcia's throat, but after standing trial, he was found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of burglary.
Dillon Grinage Was Weekend’s First Murder
And the last murder to report tonight was the weekend's first. It happened in Sandhill on Saturday night. Dillon Grinage was sitting near a food shop at the Maskall junction when a gunman snuck up from behind and shot him. Reports are that his murder was as a result of a disagreement between Grinage and his shooter. Police gave us more details today in a press conference. Grinage's grandmother also told us how difficult it will be for her now without him.
ACP Edward Broaster, OC, Rural Eastern Division
"On Saturday, the 31st of December, the Rural Eastern Division received reports of a person who was shot at the junction of the Old Northern Highway and the Philip Goldson Highway. This occurred at about 9:10 p.m. When police arrived on the scene they saw a male person with gunshot wounds to his body, and they tried to rush him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Our investigation revealed that the deceased, Dillon Grinage, was seated with another male person when the lone gunman came from a northerly direction and fired several shots at them, where they were seated at Analee's Food Shop. The deceased received 6 gunshot wounds, and we have mounted, since then, a manhunt for the suspect, who was caught yesterday. We are doing some follow-up, and more-than-likely, he will be charged today for murder. The evidence that we have gathered so far, led us to that individual."
Daniel Ortiz, 7News
"Are you able to say, at this this time, is your investigation leading, or showing what caused the victim to be targeted?
ACP Edward Broaster, OC, Rural Eastern Division
"Apparently, they had an argument earlier in the day."
Reporter
"Any idea over what?"
ACP Edward Broaster, OC, Rural Eastern Division
"Not at this time."
Irma Grinage, Grandmother
"When I came Sunday morning they told me that someone killed Dillon. I told them I didn't want anyone telling me things like that for joke. They said 'ma'am I didn't come to joke, he's dead from last night but no one wanted to tell you anything, because they want you to try sleep', because sometimes I can't sleep. She came the morning to tell me about Dillon. She said the night, because my sister lives right at the side not far from the junction. She said she was going to church, but they said Dillon fell down. She had asked 'how did Dillon fall?', they said 'Dillion is dead ma'am, they shot him'. They had said 'but he's not dead yet', and that's how they took him in a car but he died before he arrived."
Courtney Weatherbune, 7News
"He used to live right here in this house beside you right? You were very close with him?"
Irma Grinage, Grandmother
"He lived right there in that little house."
Courtney Weatherbune, 7News
"Lastly, how was your relationship with him? Where you guys very close? Was he your favorite grandson? How will you remember him?"
Irma Grinage, Grandmother
"Yes it'll be very hard for me because he doesn't bother people much, but every time he comes here and says 'mom I'm going now so you need to lock the door'. Then when he came back later he would say 'you don't need to worry again because I'm here'. Whenever he goes he always makes sure that he's right around. As he hears any little sound he comes to see."
Courtney Weatherbune, 7News
"So he took good care of you?"
Irma Grinage, Grandmother
"Yes ma'am and it's from he was born, I was there with him."
Police say the shooter has been positively identified and is expected be charged later this evening.
Cops Try To Contain Crime Spike
So, it's a very violent start for the New Year, and coming off 2016 which saw 137 murders, or a 15% increase, the police are under pressure to reign in the violence. Today the 3 commanders of Eastern Division told us what they plan to do:...
ACP Chester Williams - OC, Eastern Division South
"Yes, the way the year began is of concern, and rightfully so. Three murders in 2 days is way too much, and I will take the opportunity now to assure the residents of Southside Belize City that Southside Belize City will be safer than it was last year. The police production will be better than it was last year, as well. We have tried a new approach to policing, which will continue, but while we embark on that new approach. I will send sound warning to those persons who have not taken advantage of the 1 year and 6 months to decide whether or not they want to change their lifestyle, that the style of policing will be changed where they are concerned. In the sense that, you cannot be out there on one hand, committing crime, and pushing others to commit crime, and on the other hand, think that you can call me and I will rescue or I'll take the police off your back. That will not happen. I have given my strike team new directions this morning, and like Mr. Broaster said, the criminals will be complaining more of the police. It is not my style to brutalize people. So police brutality is surely out of the window. The officers will be out there in a more aggressive manner in the gang ridden neighborhoods, conducting stop and search, of them, their vehicles, motorcycles, whatever they're seen on. They will be harassed by the police until they get the message."
ACP Dezerie Phillips - OC, Eastern Division North
"We of course will continue the efforts that we have been working on. Within the North Division, we have reconfigured our patrolling strategies, something that we have to constantly be doing, and I have to say that its effectiveness has been a very good one for us. We have seen calm. We have seen significant decrease in terms of major incidents in the North Division over the past, at least the past 3 weeks to a month. But again, criminals and persons of criminal minds look for opportunities, and when an opportunity presents itself, then action is taken."
ACP Edward Broaster - OC, Rural Eastern Division
"Nobody can see intent. While the last murder in the Rural Eastern Division put us one above last year's numbers. Major crime in whole is down overall for Rural Eastern Division. We enjoy a good cooperation with members of the community of Rural Eastern Division, the citizenry in a whole. And that partnership will continue."
And so, while community policing will continue for the known gang affiliates, police promise a crackdown, minus brutality.
Former Speaker Is New AG
Former House Speaker Michael Peyrefitte was today sworn in as Attorney General. In a double move, Peyrefitte vacates the House Speaker's seat, which he has held since 2012 - and immediately takes up the post left by Vanessa Retreage, who is returning to private life.
Peyrefitte was known as a sometimes quick-tempered House Speaker - and he clashed many times with the often-combative PUP Representative Julius Espat. In August that famously culminated in Espat's forcible ejection from the House under Peyrefitte's order. That rift still has not been mended, and, now, the task of making it right falls to the new speaker Laura Longsworth.
Peyrefitte will now be a member of the upper house, as he also takes up Retreage's vacant post as Senator. Peyrefitte will now have a seat in Cabinet - and he leaves his private practice as an attorney.
Two Killed In Teakettle Fatal
Two Cayo men were killed on New Year's Eve when their motorbikes had a head on collision. It happened on New Year's Eve at around 6:00 pm between miles 53 and 54 on the Western Highway, which is the stretch between Teakettle and Ontario villages.
24 year old Honduran construction worker, Byron Reyes and 16 year old Belizean Devon Reyes were riding their motorbikes in opposite direction when they ran into each other.
The media spoke via phone with the sisters of Devon Reyes about what they know about the incident.
Leticia Reyes, Sister of Deceased
"Last night just before my brother died I was talking to him. I was at home at the back standing by the door when they were coming from behind the bush, him and my little cousin. He asked 'sis what did you cook?'. I told him I already cooked stew beans with beef and white rice. He said 'give me some then' so I said 'you begged too late its done already' then he said 'anyways thanks'. He walked away and turned around and said 'sister you haven't even given me a Christmas gift; I want a new year's gift from you'. He went back across to my cousin's house. By the time I came down the hill to my mom, he was standing out in the road. We were sitting when my next brother passed on bicycle and said 'you guys are here laughing when your brother just died?'. I said 'what? no, "grandpa" (Devon Reyes) isn't dead'. That is how they called him. My brother in law was here the same time so we went to check if it's true. By the time we arrived and saw the police lights we saw the accident when we jumped out and saw the same cycle he left on."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"Can you please tell us what you know or what the police have told you about the accident?"
Leticia Reyes, Sister of Deceased
"To tell you the truth all they said was an accident happened and at that moment it was a dead spot when the accident happened."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"Okay so they haven't told you any particulars about whose fault it was or anything like that?"
Leticia Reyes, Sister of Deceased
"No sir, they just said two cycle, one was coming up and down and that was the cause of the accident."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"Okay and we understand that he was only 16 years old right?"
Leticia Reyes, Sister of Deceased
"Yes sir."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"So then that means he didn't have a driver's license or anything of the sort."
Leticia Reyes, Sister of Deceased
"No sir."
Alex Courtenay, 7News
"Was riding the cycle something he did regularly or?"
Leticia Reyes, Sister of Deceased
"Yes sir he usually drives that cycle."
When we spoke to police earlier today, they told us that the investigation into the accident is currently ongoing, but they have not ruled out speeding and alcohol as contributing factors.
Ex US Marine Wanted For US Murder, Suspected To Be In Belize
Ex US Marine, Raymond McLeod, is currently wanted by the San Diego Police for the murder of his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell. Mitchell, was found dead in the apartment of an acquaintance, and was last seen alive in Mcleod's company. That was in June, and according to reports, McLeod fled to Belize through Mexico. And now they want your help to find him. In a bulleting sent out by the US Embassy in Belmopan, San Diego police say he is likely to frequent gyms and is possibly working in construction. They also say that he suffers Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his time as a Marine and may have access to weapons.
McLeod was last seen in Placencia. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they can contact Crime Stoppers Belize, their local police station or the US Embassy.
Weed In Septic Tank
As we told you earlier, the GSU found a grenade today on Faber's Road. But that wasn't all they did. They also conducted a search in an abandoned lot on Jane Usher Boulevard. During the search, the officers checked the contents of a septic tank on the lot where they discovered a knapsack containing four bags of cannabis, altogether weighing about 14 ounces. No one was area where the drugs were found so they were labelled as Found Property.
Another City Murder
And before we continue tonight, we can report that another shooting has occurred. It happened just a few minutes ago on Holy Emanuel Street in the St. Martin's Area. A man was shot multiple times. We'll have more on this later in the news.
The New Year’s New Baby
The first baby of the new year at the KHMH was born just a few seconds after midnight. She is Kelcey Garnett - but regrettably, her mother was too shy to talk to the media today.
So we did talk to the father of the second baby. He is 8 pound 7 ounce, Zander Steven Canto and he was born at 3:04 am on Sunday morning. His parents are from Caye Caulker, and his dad Mario says the baby was due on boxing day, but he held off until New Year's. Here's how he put it:...
The San Cas Group also left packages for other new mothers in the ward.
Their program of gift hampers for newborns also extends to the districts.
KREM Cycling Classic, Who’s A Contender
And while all those new years babies brought joy to their families, Belize's elite cyclists were in pain on the northern highway - riding into a difficult headwind to see who would claim the fame of being first, and the fortune of accumulating the most station prizes in the KREM New Year's Day Cycling classic. The race is seen as one of the most important classics leading up to the cross country, because it immediately separates the contenders from the pretenders. Our Codie Norales was out on the road:...
Dramatic Sprint In Women’s Race
And while Ron Vasquez beat his competition by five minutes, the winner of the junior race, Shaun Codd, was about four and a half minutes ahead of his competition.
The only dramatic sprint for first came in the female race where Alicia Thompson edged out Kaya Cattouse in a spectacular burst of speed.
